'Arhaan Khan was aware of what was happening': Arbaaz Khan on his separation with Malaika Arora affecting their son

It's been three years since Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora announced their separation. Their divorce got finalised in 2017, and now they have moved on with their lives. Arbaaz is dating Giorgia Andriani and Malaika is with Arjun Kapoor. The couple has a son named Arhaan Khan, whose custody is with Malaika and he will soon be turning 18. Recently, Arbaaz spoke at length about his divorce with Malaika while talking to Pinkvilla.

He started off by stating, "When you have a child, it is a very difficult but a necessary step. It had come to a point where this was the only way to go about it to make this equation as okay as possible." Arbaaz also said, "My boy was almost 12 at that time, he had a fair understanding. He was aware of what was happening. There wasn’t much to explain to him."

Talking about Arhaan's custody with Malaika, Khan went on to say, "I am there for him. She has the custody of my child and didn’t want to even fight for custody because I felt when the child is younger, he needs his mother. Now he is 17, he will soon to be 18, he will make up his mind where he wants to be… he is a lovely boy."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arbaaz made his digital debut with Poison streamed on Zee5. He also turned host with a show titled Quick Heal Pinch. While talking about his movies, Arbaaz recently reprised his role of Makhanchand Pandey in Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3.