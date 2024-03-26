Are Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani back together? Akshay Kumar drops major hint at Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer launch

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

5 Chinese nationals killed in suicide bomb attack in Pakistan

Meet man who hosted Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Mannara for Holi at his Noida farmhouse, once an engineer, now owns...

Virat Kohli opens up about his 2-month break with Anushka Sharma, says...

Astrology Remedies Store - Understand 7 secrets of Siddh Yantra: Harnessing sacred geometrical energy

Who are Anjali Chakra, Sufi Malik? Indo-pak queer couple who announced break-up days before wedding due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

5 Chinese nationals killed in suicide bomb attack in Pakistan

Baltimore bridge collapses as container ship hits pillar, several falls in river; horrifying video goes viral

Astrology Remedies Store - Understand 7 secrets of Siddh Yantra: Harnessing sacred geometrical energy

Summer foods that lower cancer risk

Players with most catches in IPL history

5 Bollywood stars who married again without getting divorced

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

Watch! India Tears Into Pakistan In Geneva, Asks It to 'Stop Terror Factories…' | IPU Parliament

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: AAP Leaders Boycott Holi, Continue Protest Against Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

Ujjain Mahakaleshwar Fire: 13 Priests Severely Injured During Bhasma Aarti In Madhya Pradesh | MP

Meet man who hosted Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Mannara for Holi at his Noida farmhouse, once an engineer, now owns...

Are Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani back together? Akshay Kumar drops major hint at Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer launch

Taapsee Pannu celebrates Holi with Mathias Boe after their reported wedding, netizens spot 'sindoor' on her forehead

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Are Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani back together? Akshay Kumar drops major hint at Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer launch

The trailer for action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 26. The event was attended by film's cast and crew including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, director Ali Abbas Zafar, and producer Jackky Bhagnani amongst others.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 03:48 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani-Akshay Kumar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The trailer for action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 26. The event was attended by film's cast and crew including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, director Ali Abbas Zafar, and producer Jackky Bhagnani amongst others.

At the trailer launch event, Akshay dropped major hint that Tiger is back in the relationship with Disha Patani, with whom he reportedly broke up in August 2022. Tiger and Disha had never publicly acknowledged their six-year-long relationship, and when he had come on Koffee With Karan 7 in September 2022, he had indirectly confirmed their separation reports when he said that he has recently become single. But, it seems that the two of them are now back together. Disha also celebrated Holi with Akshay, Tiger, and the film's cast on Monday.

When the Khiladi star was asked to share a piece of advice for the Heropanti star at the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer launch, he said, "Main ye kahunga ki Tiger, humesha ek hi Disha mein raha karo (I would just say Tiger, always stay in one direction)", hinting at Tiger and Disha's rumoured reunion. The video has been shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle, and is going viral on the internet. 

Talking about the upcoming big budget action film, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is slated to release in cinemas on the occasion of Eid on April 10. It will clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn-starrer biographical sports drama Maidaan, in which Ajay portrays the former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Set during the golden era of Indian football from 1952 to 1962, Maidaan is directed by Amit Sharma.

READ | Meet director, who studied at IIT Bombay, quit high-paying job to enter Bollywood, made India's highest-grossing film, his next release is India's most-awaited movie

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Sunil Mittal's Airtel plans tariff hike, Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio to focus on...

IPL 2024: Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag shine as Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs

Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam, resigned as IAS officer after 12 years due to…

IPL 2024: Ahmedabad to host 2 playoffs matches, final to be held in....

Viral video: Beggar seen with QR-code hanging around his neck, netizens react, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement