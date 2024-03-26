Are Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani back together? Akshay Kumar drops major hint at Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer launch

The trailer for action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 26. The event was attended by film's cast and crew including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, director Ali Abbas Zafar, and producer Jackky Bhagnani amongst others.

The trailer for action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 26. The event was attended by film's cast and crew including Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, director Ali Abbas Zafar, and producer Jackky Bhagnani amongst others.

At the trailer launch event, Akshay dropped major hint that Tiger is back in the relationship with Disha Patani, with whom he reportedly broke up in August 2022. Tiger and Disha had never publicly acknowledged their six-year-long relationship, and when he had come on Koffee With Karan 7 in September 2022, he had indirectly confirmed their separation reports when he said that he has recently become single. But, it seems that the two of them are now back together. Disha also celebrated Holi with Akshay, Tiger, and the film's cast on Monday.

When the Khiladi star was asked to share a piece of advice for the Heropanti star at the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer launch, he said, "Main ye kahunga ki Tiger, humesha ek hi Disha mein raha karo (I would just say Tiger, always stay in one direction)", hinting at Tiger and Disha's rumoured reunion. The video has been shared by the celebrity paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle, and is going viral on the internet.

Talking about the upcoming big budget action film, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is slated to release in cinemas on the occasion of Eid on April 10. It will clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn-starrer biographical sports drama Maidaan, in which Ajay portrays the former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Set during the golden era of Indian football from 1952 to 1962, Maidaan is directed by Amit Sharma.

READ | Meet director, who studied at IIT Bombay, quit high-paying job to enter Bollywood, made India's highest-grossing film, his next release is India's most-awaited movie

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.