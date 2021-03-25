Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Georgia Adriani casts a spell with her breath-taking photos

The beautiful Italian model, dancer, actress and actor-director Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani's social media are always on fire with her breath-taking photos and sexy dance videos. The actress has an amazing sense of style and poses like she is meant for the camera. Georgia is very active on social media and constantly keeps posting updates which most often than not leave her fans mesmerized.

Currently, Georgia is spending time with her family in Italy. However, that hasn't stopped her from posting goofy videos and sexy pictures on the 'gram.

Her latest photo, wherein she is seen showing off a 'red ribbon bow' tattoo on the back of her thigh, has gone viral on the internet. The actress is wearing a black front knot crop top teamed with cute black shorts that feature white stripes at the sides. Her fringes complemented her overall look.

Check out the photo here:

Earlier, Georgia had shared a photo where she was seen seated comfortably on the bike donning a cropped black leather jacket and black boots with yellow laces. The laces matched with the colour of the bike giving it a stunning overall visual impact. Georgia sure looked chic in the photograph.

Take a look.

There's no denying that Giorgia is an effortless poser.

Striking a pose in front of a funky background while flaunting her curves and slaying the red leather pants inspired by the '80s teamed with a light blue skin-fitted crop top, Georgia raised the fashion bar a notch higher in one of her earlier photos.

On the work front, Giorgia Andriani made her debut in the south with the series 'Karoline and Kamakshi'.

She will be soon be seen in the film "Welcome to Bajrangpur" alongside Shreyas Talpade