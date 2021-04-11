Anushka Sharma shares unseen childhood photo with brother Karnesh Sharma

Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma

Anushka Sharma and brother Karnesh Sharma are not just loving siblings but fabulous producers too. Their production house Clean Slate Filmz has been backing content-driven projects and won several accolades for the same over time. On Sunday, just a day after National Siblings Day, Anushka took to her Instagram story and shared an unseen childhood photo with Karnesh. In the photo, both are seen posing while reading newspapers.

Anushka looks cute as a button in a white top and black checkered mini skirt. Whereas Karnesh is seen in a white T-Shirt and grey shorts. The actor captioned her photo with a heart emoji while her brother reposted on his Instagram story with a caption stating, "Why were we reading the news? Clearly not interested."

Check out the photo below:

Anushka became a producer with her brother Karnesh when she was 25. While praising him for his support, the actor had earlier said, "I was young, I had to really take time out to understand the ropes of production and I’m thankful that I had my brother Karnesh who shared my vision and passion of giving clutter-breaking content to audiences. I had a head full of dreams and my brother really fanned my thoughts and brought his strong content sensibilities to the fore. We were and are a great team."

She added, "I’m glad I took the punt at 25 and if I have been able to change the discourse of being a female producer in town who is always looking to be disruptive, I consider myself fortunate. I have always felt a responsibility to stand for good content and deliver fresh entertainment to audiences. NH10 was our attempt to break away from stereotyped cinema, stereotyped films with women protagonists, and wow audiences."