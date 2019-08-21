Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's latest photo will give all the couples major vacation goals!

Virat Kohli is making the fullest of his time in the Carribean islands ahead of his cricket tour in West Indies. The cricket team captain shared a photo of him and his wife Anushka Sharma chilling on the Carribean islands. The two are major vacation vibes in the photograph.

Anushka, who often accompanies Virat to his cricket tours, had been making headlines since two days for her bikini post. This time the couple is seen in an absolutely chill and picture-perfect image on the Carribean islands. With clear blue skies, clouds, trees around, sea nearby and sand beneath, Virushka are giving all couples major couple-vacation goals.

See the post here:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are travel companions and often go to trips together, especially during Virat's cricket matches. Anushka, being the supportive wife, wishes to take on the role before getting back to acting and production yet again.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L. Rai's December 2018 release Zero. She starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Ever since, the actress has not yet announced her next project. She however produced Netflix Original Mai under her production house Clean Slate Films.