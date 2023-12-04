Anurag Kashyap reacts to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal being slammed for violent, sexist content: ‘80% of Indian men are…'

Anurag Kashyap reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal being slammed for its violent and sexist content.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal is receiving a thunderous response from the audience. However, at the same time, the film is also being slammed for its violent and sexist content. Now, reacting to the same, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has expressed his views.

Anurag Kashyap in a recent interview with News18, talked about Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal being slammed for its violent and sexist content and said, “I’m yet to watch Animal. I just returned from Marrakech. But I’m aware of the conversations happening online. Nobody has the right to tell a filmmaker what kind of films they should and shouldn’t make. People in this country get easily offended by films. They get offended by my films too. But I expect educated people to not get offended at the drop of a hat.”

He further added that provocative cinema should be given room and said, “This discussion happened during Kabir Singh too. Filmmakers have the right to make any film they want to and represent what they want to. We can criticize, argue and disagree with them. Films either provoke or evoke. I’ve no problem with filmmakers that make provocative cinema.”

Anurag Kashyap further added that it’s a film’s responsibility to make a statement on morality and said, “What is morality? It’s a very subjective thing. Every kind of character and person exists in this society. 80 percent of Indian men are like Kabir Singh. I didn’t have an issue with the subject.”

He revealed that he has not watched Animal yet but is looking forward to watching it and said, “Once I see Animal, I’ll discuss it with the filmmaker. I’ll pick up the phone on him. That’s what I always do. If I have an issue with a film, I always call up the filmmaker and talk to him. I don’t want to get into social media chatter.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal is a revenge drama starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor along with Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi in pivotal roles. The film has collected over Rs 200 crore in just 3 days and has broken several box office records.

