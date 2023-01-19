Anurag Kashyap reacts to PM Narendra Modi's warning against 'unnecessary remarks' on films: 'When you empower hatred...'

Anurag Kashyap

On Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi highlighted a series of dos and don'ts for his party leaders. In his message, PM Modi warned his party members and asked them to refrain from making 'unnecessary comments' on irrelevant subjects like movies. Modi took a strong call against boycott culture. Although PM's message met with some positive feedback, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took a hit on it.

Anurag recently attended the trailer launch of his upcoming film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. During the press conference, Anurag was asked to comment on the support of the prime minister for the fraternity. Without thinking about it much, Anurag said, "Woh agar 4 saal phele keh dete toh wakiye fark padta. Abhi toh mujhe nahi lagta ki koi... apne logo ko koi kabu kar paata hai. Cheezein haath se bahar se nikli hui hai. Abhi aisa nahi hai ki koi kisi ki sunega (If this action would have been taken four years ago, it would have made an impact. Now things are out of control. No one will listen to it now)." He continued, "Jab aap prejudice ko empower karte ho silence se, jab aap hatred ko empower karte hai silence se... aur woh ab itni zyada empower ho chuki hai, takatwar ban chuki hai. Woh mob bahar nikla chuka hai. (When you empower prejudice and hatred, the mob gets encouraged, and now it has become powerful)."

In the wave of #BoycottBollywood, even Anurag's last film Taapsee Paanu-starrer Do-baara got affected. Earlier in August Anurag even shared his view on boycott culture. Talking about boycott trends on social media, Anurag Kashyap told Pinkvilla, "I am used to it. It affects those who's films do over Rs. 100 crore. My films have not even gone beyond Rs. 32 crore. For me, it is nothing new. I have been boycotted since the time Twitter started. Ask me questions that affect me." Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat will hit in cinemas on February 3, 2023.