Anurag Kashyap calls Rohit Shetty the most 'honest' mainstream filmmaker, adds 'others are just trying to...'

Anurag Kashyap is one of the most prolific filmmakers in the Hindi film industry with critically acclaimed films like Black Friday, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Dev.D to his credit. The director's last theatrical release was the science fiction thriller Dobaaraaa headlined by Taapsee Pannu.

In a recent interview, Anurag was asked if he enjoys music and dance sequences in Bollywood, to which he replied that he absolutely enjoys them, adding that his stress buster is watching Hrithik Roshan's dance videos and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's songs. He further said that he doesn't like the current state of mainstream cinema in Bollywood and named Rohit Shetty as the most 'honest' mainstream director in Bollywood.

In an interview on Galatta Plus, Anurag said, "I find the mainstream movies today very bad, quality-wise. I think somewhere the only person you see is his own self and honesty is actually in Rohit Shetty, which is why you enjoy him. Because the rest others in the mainstream are just trying to copy what works, they're trying to be somebody else."

"Rohit has taken a time to come into his own, he has realised he's good at action and he has started controlling that and that shows. I will argue with his sensibility, I will argue with his politics, I will argue with his other things, but yes, he's as mainstream as Hindi cinema can get. Last was David Dhawan who was a genre in itself. I call David Dhawan an auteur, him and Govinda were a remarkable team, they made me laugh. But nobody else understands the world they are living in", Kashyap concluded.



Rohit Shetty must also be credited for bringing back people to cinemas after the Covid-19 pandemic when his action-packed Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif with Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in crucial cameos was the first major theatrical release on Diwali last year when the theatres opened after the lockdown.