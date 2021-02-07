Anupam Kher shares portfolio picture from 1981, narrates story of his early days in Mumbai

Veteran actor Anupam Kher went down memory lane as he shared a few portfolio pictures he took when he came to Mumbai in 1981 to become an actor.

Anupam posted the monochrome pictures on Instagram. The first image features Anupam sporting a beard, while the second photo has an address mentioned in it.

Sharing the photos, Anupam wrote, "Story of these pics; I came to the city of Mumbai on June 3rd 1981 to make it in the movies! I left this portfolio pic with the office of @rajshrifilms on the 15th June, 1981 for consideration for any role in their films. I had no particular place to stay. So gave the address of my #NationalSchoolOfDrama friend @k.razdan."

Anupam further added, "In the last 40 years I have done four blockbuster films with them. My debut film #Saaransh (1984) #HumAapkeHaiKaun (1994) #Vivah(2006) and #PremRatanDhanPayo(2015)."

Anupam shared that he was touched when he was sent these pictures.

"I was really shocked and touched when #GuptaJi of @rajshrifilms sent me this pic last week as a memory and a token of their love. They are amazing. Jai Ho!! #KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #PortfolioPic#Life #Memories," he said.

On the work front, Anupam will soon feature in the upcoming political drama 'The Kashmir Files'. The Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directorial also stars Mithun Chakraborty in a pivotal role. His last onscreen outing was 'The Accidental Prime Minister'.

In other news, Madhuri Dixit had recently shared then and now photo with the cast of 'Ram Lakhan' to celebrate 32 years of film's release. The 'now' pictures showed the more recent picture showed many of the prominent actors and directors associated with it including Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Gulshan Grover, Madhuri, and film's director Subhash Ghai.

Meanwhile the 'then' picture, apart from the director, had the above-mentioned names as well as late Saeed Jaffrey, veteran actor Rakhee, late Amrish Puri, Dimple Kapadia, Annu Malik, Raza Murad, and Paresh Rawal among others.