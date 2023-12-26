Ankita Lokhande reveals this film of Sushant Singh Rajput made her cry, late actor promised her 'main kabhi nahi...'

Actor Ankita Lokhande remembered her ex-boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Bigg Boss 17. In Monday's episode, Ankita recalled her reactions to watching Sushant's intimate scenes from Shudh Desi Romance. In the 2013 romantic drama, Sushant romanced Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor.

In BB17, Ankita remembered that Sushant booked an entire screen for her, knowing that she would get miffed watching the intimate scenes. While talking to Abhishek Kumar, Ankita recalled, "Usne poora hall book kiya tha. Usse pata tha meri satak jayegi. Woh bhaag gaya, poori film mein nahi aaya. Main itna royi hoon ghar ja ke. Sushant bhi roya, 'I'm sorry Kuku, main ab nahi karunga'. (He had booked an entire hall. He knew that I would get miffed. I saw it and my nails were like this (enacts nails digging in the seat). The entire movie got over and I went back and cried a lot." Ankita further said that he promised her not to do intimate scenes. Sushant had shared a kiss with Anushka Sharma in PK. Ankita added that she got upset after watching Sushant-Anuska's kiss, "Mere ko chakkar aa gaye the."

Abhishek asked if Sushant took his permission before doing intimate scenes, and Ankita replied, "Main career mein kisi ke nahi aa sakti but dekhna alag cheez hai (I can’t come in between someone’s career, but it’s a different thing to watch it)."

Ankita Lokhande revealed why she didn't go to Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral

In an earlier episode of Bigg Boss, Munawar Faruqui asked Ankita if she knew 'exactly what went wrong' with Sushant. Ankita said yes and added, "Main toh uske funeral pe bhi nahi gayi thi. Main jaa hi nahi paayi. Mujhe laga main nahi dekh sakti yeh. Vicky ne bola ki tu jaa kar aa. Maine kaha nahi. Kaise dekh sakti hun. (I did not even go to the funeral. I couldn't go. I thought I wouldn't be able to see that. Vicky asked me to go, but I couldn't muster up that courage)." Bigg Boss 17 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema and Colors.