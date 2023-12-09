Animal actor Siddhant Karnick says Ranbir Kapoor's character is 'toxic but entertaining': We have no responsibility....

Headlines

Tortoise Under The Earth documents more than displacement, it’s about a new style

Meet Indian who earns Rs 2 lakh daily, but wants to quit high-paying job in US due to...

Leelavathi, legendary Kannada actress, passes away at 85; PM Modi calls her 'true icon of cinema'

Centre bans onion exports till March 2024

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Munawar Faruqui-Mannara Chopra trying hard to be Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tortoise Under The Earth documents more than displacement, it’s about a new style

Salaries of Zerodha Founders revealed: Know the huge money which Nithin Kamath, Nikhil Kamath earn per month

Meet Indian who earns Rs 2 lakh daily, but wants to quit high-paying job in US due to...

Cricketers who played most T20I matches as captain

Indian films grossing over Rs 600 crore in 2023

Benefits of hing water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Dunki Trailer Review: SRK promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions, packed with humour

Sreesanth Vs Gambhir: Former Indian pacer gets legal notice by LLC commissioner over 'fixer' row

MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva studies in this prestigious school, annual fees will leave you in splits

Leelavathi, legendary Kannada actress, passes away at 85; PM Modi calls her 'true icon of cinema'

Animal actor Siddhant Karnick says Ranbir Kapoor's character is 'toxic but entertaining': We have no responsibility....

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Munawar Faruqui-Mannara Chopra trying hard to be Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Animal actor Siddhant Karnick says Ranbir Kapoor's character is 'toxic but entertaining': We have no responsibility....

Animal actor Siddhant Karnick calls Ranbir Kapoor's character toxic but entertaining and shares views on the controversy around the film.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 03:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal has been drawing flak for its misogynistic and toxic content. Recently, Siddhant Karnick, who plays the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s brother-in-law in the film, defended Ranbir’s character and called it entertaining.

In a recent interview with Time Of India, Siddhant Karnick defended Ranbir Kapoor’s character in Animal and said, “Ranbir plays a character who completely believes in being alpha and the alpha male tops the food chain and that's the psyche of the character. That's about it. If people want to draw parallels to themselves and society at large, then they are absolutely free to do what they want to. As storytellers, it's our job to tell a story and it's our job as good storytellers to tell a story intensely. We have no responsibility towards how society would respond to it."

He added, "His character is supposed to be an alpha man, now whether that be toxic or not is how you want to gauge it. I just see him as a very entertaining character. Does it reflect society? I don't know. Society as a whole has its own ways and triggers. If this film triggers them to act a certain way, that's upon their own conditioning, it's not that this film is a social message or an awareness campaign on how human beings should be or how an individual or a man should be in a relationship. I don't know why we are looking at this film as anything other than a film with these characters. What Ranbir played to and what I play as Varun, are just characters, period."

He also welcomed the debates around Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial and said, “But it's good, people should keep talking more about all this toxic masculinity and create more controversy. It'll be good for us because apparently any kind of publicity is good publicity. I would say, I do not believe in what people are saying about toxicity or masculinity or alpha-ness. Just go watch the film yourself and figure it out for yourselves. I think society is smart enough, the people who we are writing for, entertaining for, are smart enough to make their own conclusions."

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is a revenge drama described as a “father-son bond carved in blood.” The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Vijay whose only goal is to make his father (played by Anil Kapoor) happy and while doing that, he kills dozens of people including his sister’s husband (played by Siddhant Karnick), and cheats on his wife (Rashmika Mandanna) with Triptii Dimri. The film also stars Bobby Deol as the main antagonist and his and Ranbir’s fight was the highlight of the film. 

The film released on December 1 opened to a thunderous response from the audience and the film’s end also has a hint about the sequel of the movie, Animal Park. The film has collected Rs 600 crore worldwide in just 9 days.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Team India selectors travel to South Africa, to monitor players for T20 World Cup

This Bollywood actor to play Dev in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra 2: Report

‘Fights with colleagues, doesn't respect seniors': Sreesanth slams Gautam Gambhir after heated argument at LLC

Stay cool and trendy with amazing bucket caps on Amazon

Teacher and students nail 'Gulabi Sharara' dance trend in viral video, internet loves it

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE