'Angrezi Medium' song 'Laadki': Kareena Kapoor Khan is vision in white in soul-stirring track from Irrfan Khan's film

The new song from Angrezi Medium is out. Titled 'Laadki' the track is picturised on Kareena Kapoor Khan with glimpses from the film. The actor is looking drop-dead gorgeous in white attire and showing her emotional side in this soul-stirring song. In the song, Kareena is seen crooning about the beautiful father-daughter relationship shared by Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan in the film. Their few glimpses make the song even more beautiful.

'Laadki' is a promotional video as it also shows the glam side of Kareena, who plays the role of a cop in Angrezi Medium. She is seen on a set which is pure white and even the props are covered in white fabric. From a crib to soft toys, all shine in white making Bebo also a vision in pearl white colour. The lyrics talk about unadulterated love parents shower on their children even before they came to this world.

Check out 'Laadki' video below:

'Laadki' is crooned by Rekha Bhardwaj, Sachin-Jigar. The music is composed by Sachin-Jigar, while the lyrics are penned by Priya Saraiya.

Talking about Angrezi Medium, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Dimple Kapadia, Ranvir Shorey, Pankaj Tripathi and Kiku Sharda in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande.

Angrezi Medium is high on emotions but with a heartwarming and hilarious backdrop. The story is about the unconditional love between a father and his daughter. It's releasing on March 13, 2020.