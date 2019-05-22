Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

And, the 'Student Of The Year' trophy goes to Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has not only won a million hearts with her first film but has also emerged as the most promising debutante with a power-packed performance

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 22, 2019, 08:52 PM IST

The teen sensation, Ananya Panday has not only won a million hearts with her first film but has also emerged as the most promising debutante with a power-packed performance. Her massive popularity on social media has brought leading brands to her alley. 

Ananya has totally won the race for the ‘Student Of The Year’ with her debut and it seems like the diva is on a winning streak! With the vibrant energy that Ananya possesses along with the quirk and magnetic appeal, the starlet has become a brand favourite and a youth influencer, already. 

Much before marking her debut with ‘Student Of The Year 2’, Ananya’s stardom came well in advance. With a celebratory persona and a vibrance of a million, Ananya soon became everyone's favourite - be it filmmakers, actors, brands or the audience itself! The actress received heartfelt wishes from renowned names of the industry for her promising debut. 

More so, carrying the persona of the girl next door, she is already onto her next project. Indeed, a star to look out for!

