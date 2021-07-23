Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda looks gorgeous in latest photo, Neetu Kapoor calls her ‘beautiful’

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has lately been treating netizens with gorgeous photos of herself.

Navya recently took to her Instagram and shared an adorable photo.

She was seen wearing a shirt over a deep neck white top along with jeans. She left her hair open accessorised with a few rings.

Navya, a few days ago had posted photos of herself, giving a glimpse of her house.

Taking to Instagram, Navya shared a series of pictures in which she looked stunning,

She captioned the post, "at home with @rohanshrestha & @alliaalrufai" followed by a bunch of person bowing emoji

Also read Navya Naveli Nanda flashes her mesmerizing smile in latest photo, fans are all hearts

Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote, "You clean up well."

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan commented with, "Wowww."

Also read Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda gives a glimpse of her spacious house with new pics

Navya had also revealed a glimpse of the house's corner. The back of the sofa faces a glass window with a semi-transparent curtain that may be seen blowing in the wind. Through the glass wall, the rich foliage can be seen.

Navya Nanda is the daughter of Shweta and Nikhil Nanda, a businessman. Agastya Nanda is her younger brother. Navya, a Fordham University graduate with a focus on digital technology and user experience design, will be joining her family's firm.

She will not pursue a career in cinema like her grandparents did. She told Vogue earlier in the year, "I'd be the first woman in the family's fourth generation to take the helm. It gives me great pleasure to continue my great-grandfather HP Nanda's remarkable legacy." She's also the co-founder of Aara Health, a company dedicated to female hygiene and health