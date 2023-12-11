Headlines

This controversial love-drama of pan-India star caused couples to die by suicide, director had to change ending but...

Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic tweet amid Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's separation rumours: 'Everything said...'

Gautam Adani led Adani Group reveals Rs 700000 crore plan, to invest in...

Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic tweet comes amid the reportedly brewing tensions in the Bachchan family. It was also recently reported that Big B unfollowed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram.

IANS

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared a cryptic message on his social media amid separation rumours of his son Abhishek Bachchan and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The actor recently took to his X, formerly Twitter and shared his monochromatic picture along with a cryptic tweet. In the photo, Amitabh appeared to be lost in thoughts. The actor wrote: "T 4854 - everything said everything done...so do the done and done the do."

This comes amid the reportedly brewing tensions in the Bachchan family. This comes after it was reported that Big B unfollowed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The senior actor follows a total number of 74 people on Instagram including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda among others. Aishwarya, on the other hand, only follows husband Abhishek on Instagram.

A trending Reddit post stirred the pot, questioning if Amitabh Bachchan unfollowed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram. However, a section of users have said that the two never followed each other on the social media platform, a few others speculated that it could be Big B’s privacy settings on his account that restricted people from seeing whom he follows.

READ | Meet producers Tito and Tony, who first brought Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha together on screen; disobeyed Jaya Bachchan when...

 

