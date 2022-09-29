Amid separation rumours, Ranveer Singh says 'I have utmost respect' for Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been regarded as one the power couple of Bollywood. However, there were some reports of the Bajirao Mastani duo parting their ways. A self-proclaimed overseas censor board member tweeted about Singh and Padukone's separation news, and many media portals reported his tweet.

However, there is no truth to it, and it is just a hoax. Even the user got bashed by several netizens over his unethical reporting. On the contrary, Ranveer has called Deepika 'one of the best thing that happened to him.' Ranveer attended FICCI Frames Fast Track 2022, and there Singh addressed about teaming up with Padukone. Ranveer said, "I have nothing but the utmost respect for her and I admire her a lot. I have learnt a lot from her in my personal life too. There is a sweet surprise for everyone. You guys will see us together very soon. She is one of the best things that has happened to me and am so grateful for her in my life.” Singh also said, “Touchwood, we started dating in 2012, so, in 2022, it is ten years of me and Deepika."

Ranveer and Deepika have shared the screen in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmavat. The duo was last seen in 2021 sports drama '83.

Recently, Ranveer Singh was awarded the 'Most Loved Hindi Actor in South India' trophy at the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards. While receiving the honour, Ranveer said that he is proud of the diversity that India has to offer which makes our country's film industry rich and dynamic. Ranveer said, "I'm overwhelmed with gratitude to be able to do this, just to be an artist. I get to do what I love to do for a living. It's because of your love and acceptance, so thank you all." On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. Whereas, Deepika will next be seen with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter.