Ranveer Singh bats for making Indian Sign Language an official language, asks fans to sign petition

Ranveer Singh has taken an initiative to support Indian sign language, and he has a special request to his fans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 05:13 PM IST

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh is known for captivating screens with his powerful performance. But this time, he has asked his fans to contribute with him for a noble cause. On Friday, Ranveer shared a story on his Instagram where he asked his followers to sign a petition that appeals to include Indian sign language as the 23rd official language in the Constitution of India. 

In his post, Ranveer wrote, "The petition link is live. Let's make Indian sign language the 23rd official language under our Constitution. Support, sign, share." Singh shared the story with the petition link. 

Here's Ranveer's story

unknown-307996803-1230217284497712-3106864922348961575-n

For the unversed, the languages included in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution are Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Maithili, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The petition Singh is supporting was made by the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), which has demanded the Home Ministry take urgent steps to include Indian Sign Language (ISL) in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. As the association seeks bigger support, they created a petition in Change.org, asking people in making this change possible. Well, this is quite noble of Ranveer for backing such a cause. 

On the work front, Ranveer was last seen in Jayehsbhai Jordaar. Recently, the actor even won the 'Most Loved Hindi Actor in South India' trophy at the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards. Ranveer stated, "I'm overwhelmed with gratitude to be able to do this, just to be an artist. I get to do what I love to do for a living. It's because of your love and acceptance, so thank you all. First of all and most of all, you know what I love about our country the most is the diversity that we have in our culture. We are the most diverse country in the world. Every state has such richness and vibrancy in its culture and we as a people must and must celebrate that." Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus. 

