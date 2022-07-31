Amid #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend, Kareena Kapoor's old video saying ‘don’t watch our films’ goes viral

Credit: Laal Singh Chaddha-Kareena Kapoor/Instagram

Aamir Khan’s upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has been trending on Twitter, not for good reasons. Social media users are asking netizens to boycott Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan starrer, therefore, #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha is trending.

Amid #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend, an old video of Kareena Kapoor is going viral on social media. In the video, Kareena can be seen talking about nepotism in an interview. However, she gets upset and say “don’t watch out movies, nobody has forced you.” She then say ‘aap aarhe hon aa movie dekhne mat aao.”

Watch video:

This is not the first time that #boycottlaalsinghchaddha is trending. Earlier too, the uproar began after the trailer of Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha was dropped in May 2022. This time, the reason is actor's controversial statements on the microblogging site. His co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan was also reeled into the drama due to her past statement.

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is slated to release on August 11, 2022.

What did Aamir Khan say in the past?

In 2015, Khan made headlines due to an alleged remark about India's “growing intolerance”.

"Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will," he had stated. His ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, was also slammed for commenting that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their children.

Netizens brought this old statement and called him anti-Hindu and anti-Bharat. Here’s how Twitterati reacting:

As your wife said you are not safe in India why are you telecasting your film here BoycottLaalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/FmV12YdUSu — PK(@prauk7) July 29, 2022

His wife never felt safe in india

Says donate milk to poor n not to pour in shivling BoycottBollywood BoycottLaalSinghChaddha

Ppl Spotted On 14June MontB pic.twitter.com/7ansqJknhy — (@RaiRa41642336) July 30, 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha is an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. It is one of the most highly anticipated films in the world today. It's not just netizens who are excited to see how Tom Hanks responds to the film, Aamir himself is agitated to see his reaction.

Talking about the same, Aamir says “Forrest Gump is an iconic film. I am very curious to see how Tom Hanks' reacts after watching the film. He is a wonderful actor”.

Interestingly, Aamir Khan had once met Tom Hanks during a meeting with Steven Spielberg. Back in the day Spielberg was filming a film along with Forrest Gump star Tom Hanks in Germany. Spielberg further introduced Aamir Khan to Tom Hanks and referred to him as "James Cameron of India." The Jurrasic Park director called him Cameron because Aamir Khan is also known for breaking his own box office records. However, Hanks made it clear that he knows Aamir Khan and is familiar with his work as he revealed he has watched his 2009 film 3 Idiots as many as three times.