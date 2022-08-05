Amid #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha trend, Aamir Khan's old video saying 'If you don't like don't watch it' resurfaces

File Photo

Since the producers started their promotional activities, Aamir Khan's much anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha has been subject to the anger of online users. Many individuals continue to voice their discontent with Aamir's 2015 comment about intolerance and criticise Kareena Kapoor Khan for her arrogance. Additionally, a previous clip of Aamir making a comment on boycott patterns has gone viral on social media.

Similar to Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir experienced a boycott trend against his 2014 Rajkumar Hirani picture PK. When many called for a boycott of his movie, Aamir responded in one of his interviews, "If you don't like, don't watch it." The video is currently being shared online, where people are using it as a talking point to spread the 'Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha' trend.

“If you don't like don't watch it” Aamir Khan said it during PK, So we won’t see now Lal singh Chaddha because we didn’t like Pk.#BoycottLalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/LuOPOu3L3p — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) August 4, 2022

In response to calls for his upcoming movie to be boycotted, Aamir stated in one of his recent interviews that he finds it terrible and saddening that some people believe he doesn't like India. He declared that he truly loves this nation and urged everyone to see his movie Laal Singh Chaddha.

For the unversed, Kareena had said that she doesn't take such boycott trends seriously. "Of course, because the accessibility is there today. Everyone has a voice today. There are different platforms. Everyone has an opinion. So now, if that is going to be there, then you have to learn to ignore certain things. Otherwise, it will just become impossible to live your life. And that’s why I don’t take any of this like seriously. I just post whatever I want to post," she told India Today.

Naga Chaitanya, the son of Telugu actor Nagarjuna, makes his Bollywood debut in Laal Singh Chaddha. This film is an official remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, one of the biggest western blockbusters.