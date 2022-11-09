Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's daughter to have her own floor in 8-storey bungalow KrishnaRaj

Credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, on Sunday, announced that they have become parents to a baby girl as they have welcomed their first child at HN Reliance hospital in South Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and other family members are very happy and they can’t wait to meet ‘mini Alia’.

On Sunday, in a joint statement, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor stated, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS! love love love - Alia and Ranbir.”

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will soon be shiting to their new 8-story bungalow, KrishnaRaj. Neetu Kapoor-Rishi Kapoor bought this property in 1980. As per the ETimes report, Alia and Ranbir’s daughter will have her own floor at the bungalow which is located in Mumbai’s plush area Pali Hill.

Meanwhile, one of the doctored photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s child is also going viral on social media. Though the photo is fake, still is making their fans happy. This picture has been shared by several fan pages on Instagram. One of the fan pages wrote, “Is that how Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's little princess will look like in future? what do you think?” while sharing the photo.

Meanwhile, soon after Alia shared the news on her social media, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the new parents.

Actor Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations darling girl cannot wait to see your princess."Comedian Kapil Sharma wished the couple and wrote, "Congratulations mummy papa this is the bestest gift of god you guys r blessed with lots of love to little princess bless your beautiful family."

