Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's daughter to have her own floor in 8-storey bungalow KrishnaRaj

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon be shifting to their new 8-storey bungalow, KrishnaRaj.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 06:19 PM IST

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's daughter to have her own floor in 8-storey bungalow KrishnaRaj
Credit: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, on Sunday, announced that they have become parents to a baby girl as they have welcomed their first child at HN Reliance hospital in South Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, and other family members are very happy and they can’t wait to meet ‘mini Alia’.

On Sunday, in a joint statement, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor stated, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS! love love love - Alia and Ranbir.”

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir will soon be shiting to their new 8-story bungalow, KrishnaRaj. Neetu Kapoor-Rishi Kapoor bought this property in 1980. As per the ETimes report, Alia and Ranbir’s daughter will have her own floor at the bungalow which is located in Mumbai’s plush area Pali Hill.

Meanwhile, one of the doctored photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s child is also going viral on social media. Though the photo is fake, still is making their fans happy. This picture has been shared by several fan pages on Instagram. One of the fan pages wrote, “Is that how Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's little princess will look like in future? what do you think?” while sharing the photo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by actor (@actorsss_0)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by alia bhatt fanpage (@aliabhatt.hottie)

Meanwhile, soon after Alia shared the news on her social media, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the new parents.

Actor Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations darling girl cannot wait to see your princess."Comedian Kapil Sharma wished the couple and wrote, "Congratulations mummy papa this is the bestest gift of god you guys r blessed with lots of love to little princess bless your beautiful family."

Read|Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt welcome baby girl: Throwback to when Brahmastra star revealed ‘mujhe beti hi chaiye

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Telegram rolls out THESE new features with major update, take a look here
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: As Indian all-rounder turns 29, here's a look at some of his fine performances in T20Is
Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, others attend Manish Malhotra's Diwali 2022 bash
As KL Rahul becomes the 3rd fastest batsman to score 2000 T20I runs, here's a look at other players with the same feat
5 natural food items that will keep you healthy throughout this winter season
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 508 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.