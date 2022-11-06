Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt welcome baby girl: Throwback to when Brahmastra star revealed ‘mujhe beti hi chaiye’

File Photo

B-town couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, on Sunday, welcomed their first child (a baby girl). Alia Bhatt herself announced this news on social media, and Bollywood celebs congratulated the couple.

Announcing the news, Alia Bhatt wrote, “and the best news of our lives: Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is..we are officially bursting with love-blessed and obsessed parents, Love and love - Alia and Ranbir.” Meanwhile, an old video of Ranbir Kapoor confessing that he wants a girl child is going viral on social media.

The clip is from the Star Parivaar episode where Ranbir went to promote his film Shamshera with co-star Vaani Kapoor from Shamshera. In the clip, he can be heard saying ‘mujhe toh beti hi chahiye’ (I want a daughter).

For the unversed, it was on June 27, just after two months and a few days after their marriage on April 14, when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor broke the internet as the couple announced their first pregnancy. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared a photo from the hospital with the caption, "Our baby coming soon". In the picture shared by Alia, Ranbir is sitting beside her in the picture as the actress looks happily at the monitor.

Today, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted hurriedly making their way to a Mumbai hospital. Videos of their car pulling up to the hospital were widely shared on pap accounts. Before Alia officially declared the birth of a daughter a few hours later, several media sites had already published the news.

The couple got married on April 14th this year. Close relatives and some Bollywood celebrities attended their wedding. The couple started dating after meeting on the Brahmastra set and dated for almost four years before deciding to take the plunge and be married in a formal ceremony earlier this year.