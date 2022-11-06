Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor burst with joy as they welcome their baby girl

File photo

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been blessed with a baby girl today i.e. Sunday, November 6. The actress took to Instagram and shared a post that read, "and the best news of our lives: Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is..we are officially bursting with love-blessed and obsessed parents, Love and love - Alia and Ranbir."

Check out the post here:

The couple married on April 14 of this year, and on June 27 they revealed they were expecting a child.

Close relatives and work friends attended the ceremony. Before taking the plunge and exchanging vows formally earlier this year, the pair had been dating for about 4 years after meeting on the sets of Brahmastra.

Today, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted hurriedly making their way to a Mumbai hospital. Videos of their car entering the hospital were widely shared on pap accounts Before Alia officially announced the birth of a girl a few hours later, other media publications had made the same claim.

Alia just had her own baby shower and posted several pictures from it to her Instagram. The couple's close friends and family members, including Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, and Karan Johar, among others, attended the occasion.

Regarding their professional endeavours, Brahmastra, their first movie together, recently came out and became a huge success. Aside from finishing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia is also prepared to star in Heart of Stone, her first Hollywood production.