Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor become parents to baby girl

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor/File photo

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been blessed with a baby girl on Sunday, November 6, as per several reports. The two were spotted arriving at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, in the morning. There hasn't been an official announcement from either the Kapoors or the Bhatts yet.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14 this year and the couple announced their pregnancy in June. On June 27, Alia shared a photo from the hospital in which the actress is seen happily looking at a monitor on which a heart emoji has been placed to conceal the actual sonography output, the actress wrote in the caption, "Our baby ….. coming soon." Ranbir Kapoor, with his back towards the camera, is seen sitting beside Alia and looking at the monitor as well.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 in an intimate ceremony at the latter's Mumbai home 'Vastu'. The ceremony was attended by close family members and friends from the industry. The couple fell in love on the sets of Brahmastra and had been dating for nearly 4 years before finally taking the plunge and exchanging solemn vows earlier this year.

The couple shared screen space for the first time ever in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic, which was released in the theatres on September 9 and earned more than Rs 425 crore at the worldwide box office. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles with Shah Rukh Khan playing a pivotal cameo.



It has been an absolutely stunning year for Alia since she has been a part of two blockbusters, Brahmastra and RRR. Her first theatrical release of 2022 was Gangubai Kathiawadi and she even made her streaming debut with Darlings, through which she also made her debut as a producer.