Alia Bhatt opens up on comparisons with Kangana Ranaut's past performances

Bollywood actress Alia Kangana Ranaut is waiting for the release of her next film ‘Gangubai Katrhiawadi’, the film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She will be seen playing a courtesan who later becomes the leader of the red-light district.

Meanwhile, the actress has said that she does not know about the comparisons that are being made between her and actors Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan’s past performances. While speaking to Koimoi, Alia said, “I have not heard any of this.”

She continued and said, “Yeah, people must have suggested casting.” However, she feels that one should not ‘really get into somebody who is a director and working for 25 years in the industry. He knows whom to cast in the main lead. “I was okay with people thinking I was not right for the part because that is their own perspective,” she said.

Read: Kangana Ranaut on little girl recreating 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' dialogue: 'Is it ok to sexualise her at this age'?

Earlier, a video of a little girl replicating Alia Bhatt's line from ‘Gangubai Kathiwadi’ had gone viral, and Kangana Ranaut had responded to the video on her Instagram stories. She wrote, ‘Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualize her at this age? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly’

Kangana also tagged Smriti Irani in the story. Many of these reels are created by toddlers and munchkins who are establishing a name for themselves in the internet realm. It all began with this little girl, who flawlessly recreated Alia's scene from the film's teaser.

The video became viral, and the kids' gang recreated various scenes from the movie "Gangubai Kathiawadi." Alia is enamoured with these interpretations, and she took to social media to express her gratitude for their efforts by praising them. The actress referred to these young ladies as legends, describing one of them as the cutest Gangubai.