Alia Bhatt’s lookalike takes internet by a storm, resemblance will leave you stunned

Alia Bhatt is currently one of Bollywood's most popular actresses. Her fans are enamoured with her. Her style, in addition to her acting ability, has a cult following. Alia Bhatt is again in the spotlight following reports of her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor. In the meantime, a video of Alia's doppelganger is becoming increasingly viral. When you watch the girl in this video, you'll be taken aback since she looks just like Alia Bhatt!

The girl in the video is a well-known Instagram blogger with over 33,000 followers. Pictures and videos of the actress's doppelganger are getting increasingly popular.

Take a look at the viral video-

Recently, Alia Bhatt shared a new photograph of herself on Instagram in which she can be seen posing with a leaf in her hand, taken from a low angle. Her face was obscured by the leaf, but her rings were prominent. Her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number, '8,' was emblazoned on one of them.

Alia was dressed in a green crop top and ripped jeans in the photo. In the background, a cloudy sky could be observed. “The little things,” she captioned her post and added a maple leaf emoji.

During the shooting of ‘Brahmastra’, Ranbir and Alia fell in love and have been together for a few years. According to reports, they aim to marry in December and have organised their professional commitments accordingly.

On the work front, Alia will appear in 'Brahmastra,' 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,' 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' 'Darlings,' 'RRR,' and 'Takht,' among other films.