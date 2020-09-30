Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' to get theatrical and OTT release, here's how

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmmi Bomb is all set to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar during Diwali weekend that is, from November 9, 2020. Now the makers have announced another interesting news regarding the release of the horror-comedy. The film will be streamed on the OTT platform in the USA, UK and Canada. Moreover, Laxmmi Bomb is also getting a theatrical release for the countries namely Australia, New Zealand and UAE where theatres are open for public.

In a statement, the makers stated, "This Diwali, Laxmmi Bomb to release day and date on 9th November in Australia, New Zealand and UAE. Directed by Raghava Lawrence the movie stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead. Laxmmi Bomb is premiering in India on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada on 9th November."

Earlier talking about Laxmmi Bomb's OTT release, Akshay had said in a statement, "We are excited and glad to have our movie Laxmmi Bomb being made available to millions of fans across the country on Disney+ Hotstar VIP! The movie is extremely dear to me as it is something unique I have attempted for the first time! It is an entertaining mélange of horror and humour and it has a strong social message attached to it! I am certain that this movie will bring joy and hope for everyone in these trying times!"

Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of Tamil film Kanchana. The movie is being helmed by Raghava Lawrence who also starred and directed the original flick.