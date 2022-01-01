Akshay Kumar recites Gayatri Mantra to welcome New Year 2022 in Maldives

Akshay Kumar has shared a video of him chanting the Gayatri Mantra to start the new year. The actor is currently in the Maldives with his wife Twinkle Khanna and daughter Nitara.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “New year, same me. Woke up and greeted my old friend, the sun and started my 2022 with all things positive except for Covid..Praying for everyone’s good health and happiness. Happy New Year!”

He is seen standing outside his oceanfront cottage, facing the sun and chanting the Gayatri Mantra with his back to the camera.

Akshay and his family travelled to the Maldives to celebrate the New Year and Twinkle Khanna's birthday, which falls on December 29.

On his post for his ladylove, he wrote, “With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina.”

Meanwhile, after a hectic year, Akshay is taking a break. After a year of being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, his film Bell Bottom was the first major release of the year. It was later followed by ‘Sooryavanshi’, which has a domestic box office total of little under 200 crore. However, ‘Atrangi Re’, his third picture of the year, received a wide release.

Currently, Akshay is working on a number of projects. He's now filming ‘Ram Setu’ and has ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Bachchan Panday’, ‘OMG 2’ – ‘Oh My God! 2’ and ‘Raksha Bandhan’ on the horizon.