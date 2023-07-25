Watch: Akshay Kumar reacts as US diplomats deliver his dialogues from Rowdy Rathore, Hera Pheri, Khiladi 786

In the video, officers can be seen delivering Akshay Kumar's dialogues from Rowdy Rathore, Hera Pheri, and Khiladi 786.

The official Twitter account of the US Consulate Mumbai, on Tuesday, dropped a video in which US diplomats can be seen recreating Akshay Kumar's popular scenes from his films and delivering his dialogues in front of him.

In the video, officers can be seen delivering Akshay's dialogues from Rowdy Rathore, Hera Pheri, and Khiladi 786. While the actor can be seen laughing. Sharing the video the page wrote, “Our filmy diplomats have quite a few acting tricks up their sleeve! Catch them in action delivering @AkshayKumar’s iconic dialogues. Do they have a future in Bollywood? #USIndiaDosti.”

Watch:

Our filmy diplomats have quite a few acting tricks up their sleeve! Catch them in action delivering @AkshayKumar’s iconic dialogues.



Do they have a future in Bollywood? #USIndiaDosti pic.twitter.com/oMAesSDvkY — U.S. Consulate Mumbai (@USAndMumbai) July 25, 2023

One of the social media users commented, “this is what you called global superstar not like pr made srgay.” The second one said, “Phir Hera pheri wala mast hai aur sir ne diya ...Hera pheri next is coming he is iN Super like @akshaykumar sir.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar will be returning to the big screen next month with his film OMG 2. The film sees him portray Lord Shiva and is a sequel to his own successful 2012 release OMG. The film’s poster and teaser have drawn mixed reactions. Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil. It will release in theatres on August 11.

Recently, Maniesh Paul talked about the time when Akshay Kumar shouted at him and mentioned that he was embarrassed.

While speaking to Human of Bombay, while talking about a funny anecdote with a celebrity, he talked about the incident which happened when Akshay Kumar was stepping down the stage while Maniesh was hosting a show. So Maniesh asked him, “Akshay sir ek dialogue to bol dijiye (at least say a dialogue).”

Maniesh mentioned, “He (Akshay) turned back and said chup kar (shut up) in a stern tone. I started sweating at this. My mother had also come for the first time to see my show. I was so embarrassed that bezzati hogayi (I’ve been insulted).” However, he handled the situation with his humour. Later Akshay Kumar praised him for handling the situation.