'Ajeeb Daastaans' Teaser: Karan Johar gives sneak-peek of upcoming anthology, announces streaming date

Netflix has dropped the teaser of their upcoming anthology titled Ajeeb Daastaans. The movie is produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment and four directors namely Kayoze Irani, Neeraj Ghaywan, Raj Mehta and Shashank Khaitan will be showcasing their stories. Ajeeb Daastaans has an ensemble cast including Abhishek Banerjee, Aditi Rao Hydari, Armaan Ralhan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Inayat Verma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkona Sen Sharma, Manav Kaul, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shefali Shah and Tota Roy Chowdhury in the lead roles.

Netflix described the premise as "Ajeeb Daastaans will showcase four diverse stories exploring human flaws and emotions like jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, which are often entangled at the heart of a relationship. The films raise questions that will leave you with a dilemma between what's right and what's wrong as the lines get blurred."

Check out the teaser below:

They also wrote, "Four shorts explore the surprising ways in which unexpected catalysts inflame the uncomfortable emotions simmering under fractured relationships."

Ajeeb Daastaans is written by Neeraj Ghaywan, Shashank Khaitan, Sumit Saxena and Uzma Khan. It's all set to stream on Netflix from April 16, 2021.

The film was announced during the 2021 slate of Netflix during which Karan Johar was a part of the event. The filmmaker has earlier directed two segments in two anthologies namely Lust Stories and Ghost Stories for Netflix. He also produced the hit Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives for the streaming platform. Moreover, a few films by Dharmatic namely Drive, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Guilty has streamed on Netflix.