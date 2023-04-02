Search icon
Ajay Devgn celebrates 54th birthday by hosting special screening of Bholaa for underprivileged kids

Ajay Devgn has found a perfect way to celebrate his 54th birthday and the release of his latest actioner, Bholaa.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 02, 2023, 06:43 PM IST

Ajay Devgn celebrates 54th birthday by hosting special screening of Bholaa for underprivileged kids
Ajay Devgn and Yug Devgan at Bholaa screening

On Sunday, April 2, Ajay Devgn turned 54 and to celebrate the special day, the actor-director-producer hosted a special screening of his latest actioner Bholaa for underprivileged kids in Mumbai. Ajay collaborated with BookMyShow's charity initiative BookASmile and conducted a screening of Bholaa on Sunday, at PVR Cinemas, Juhu, for 100 beneficiaries from lower economic backgrounds. Ajay's son Yug Devgan also accompanied him at the screening. 

Ajay Devgn, actor, director and producer of Bholaa, said, “I am truly humbled by the love that I have received from these young superstars today. They loved Bholaa, shared their favourite parts from the film with so much enthusiasm, and spoke so fondly of my action sequences in the movies. It was a touching and truly lovely experience for me. I am grateful to BookASmile for putting this special screening together and making my birthday truly meaningful. I applaud their efforts in creating impact through entertainment and spreading smiles across so many young ones.”

Speaking about the special initiative, Farzana Cama Balpande, Head - BookASmile said, "We absolutely loved the reactions from the special young audience when they watched the film on the big screen. It's always such a treat to catch their excitement and enthusiasm. The emotions expressed by the young guns were further amplified when they saw Ajay, an actor so legendary whom they saw on the screen moments before he personally came to meet them in real life and celebrated such an intimate occasion of his birthday with them! We are so appreciative of Ajay and his team for being so gracious and helping us spread smiles, making entertainment more meaningful and truly making this Sunday morning special for the beneficiaries.”

Till now, Bholaa has earned Rs 30.70 crores at the Indian box office. The movie was released on March 30 and it met with mixed reactions from critics and audiences. Bholaa is the official remake of Lokesh Kanagraj's Karthi-starrer Kaithi. 

