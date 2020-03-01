After tryst with zombies, Saif Ali Khan's 'Go Goa Gone' sequel to feature aliens

A few weeks after announcing the much-awaited sequel to Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Vir Das, Anand Tiwari, and Puja Gupta starrer 2013 film Go Goa Gone, filmmaker Dinesh Vijan has said that the second instalment of the film will feature aliens instead of zombies. The movie followed three men whose holiday to Goa turns out to be a zombie nightmare. In the film, Saif played the role of Boris, a Russian mobster-turned-zombie hunter.

In a recent interview, Dinesh said, "The team of Roohi Afzana is writing the sequel. The writer came up with the idea and I loved it and then we developed it. Eros said let’s announce it and we did. We just need to give every actor, who was there in the first part, a little more like a 2.0 version and bring something new. The zombie element won’t be there, we are doing it with aliens. The world will be similar like in the first film, same emotion, same comic timing, like stoner comedy, but a new journey."

Dinesh also cleared that the original cast has not been approached as yet but he hopes to get the whole band back together. "We haven’t approached the actors yet. The intend is to get everybody. They should be happy and like the role. There will be two new additions to the cast - one male and female. It will start by the end of the year," he said. The sequel already also has a release date of March 2021.