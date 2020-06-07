Headlines

After Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia gets trolled for 'All Lives Matter' post

Sara Ali Khan had shared an 'All Lives Matter' post and later deleted it, but Tamannaah has not deleted her post yet

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 07, 2020, 10:26 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan was recently trolled for a post on 'All Lives Matter'. Tamannaah Bhatia is the latest celebrity to post about 'All Lives Matter' and she got trolled for it too. The trolls called her a 'hypocrite' and pointed out about 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

Tamannaah shared a post from what looks like a nude photoshoot. She shared an image of her face and neck. While her neck was painted black, fingerprints from a hand were visible on her cheeks and lips.

"Your silence will not protect you. Doesn't every life matter, human or animal? Muting any form of creation is against the universal law.We must unlearn and learn to be human again, express compassion and practice love. #AllLivesMatter #WakeUpWorld," wrote Tamannaah alongside the post.

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on

Sara Ali Khan had shared the post in light of the pregnant elephant's death in Kerala, and deleted it. On the other hand, Tamannaah has retained her post. She has not addressed the issue publicly either. For the uninitiated, the 'Black Lives Matter' movement began after the demise of an unarmed African-American man named George Floyd.

