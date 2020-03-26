Trending#

After Rs 50 lakh each for Andhra Pradesh & Telangana CM relief funds, Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 1 crore to PM relief fund

In total, Pawan Kalyan has donated Rs 2 crore to the PM and CM Relief Fund so it could help the people affected by coronavirus


Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 1 crore to PM relief fund

- Twitter/Pawan Kalyan

Shaheen Irani

DNA webdesk

Mar 26, 2020

Telugu actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, who is under home-quarantine donated Rs. 2 crore to the funds for curing coronavirus. He donated Rs. 50 lakhs each to Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund and Telangana CM Relief Fund. He then further donated Rs. 1 crore to PM Relief Fund.

Tweeting about the same, Pawan Kalyan wrote, "I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic. (sic)," adding, "I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our Hon.PM Sri @narendramodi ji, in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic. (sic)."

Here are his tweets:

Pawan Kalyan is not the first person from the Telugu film industry to donate money in the relief fund. A few days back, actor Nithin also donated Rs. 10 lakhs each to Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund and Telangana CM Relief Fund.

Recently, Tamil actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan clarified that he would be aiding the poor who are fighting coronavirus. He further stated that he would like to convert his former home in Chennai, which is currently being used as an office for his political party, into a hospital for treating coronavirus patients.