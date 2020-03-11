After Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria roped in to play female lead in John Abraham-Aditya Roy Kapur's 'Ek Villain 2'

Just a few days back, Mohit Suri and the makers of Ek Villain 2 announced that Disha Patani will be playing one of the female leads in the film. The film has John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur headlining it and they have replaced Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. Now, the makers have announced the second female lead of Ek Villain's second instalment and it's none other than Tara Sutaria. She will be paired opposite Aditya in the film.

Confirming Tara being a part of Ek Villain 2, Mohit told Mumbai Mirror, "t takes a lifetime to get the nuances of a musician but luckily for me, Tara has been training for this all her life. What more can a filmmaker ask for? A new-age, uninhibited voice which comes from a place of honesty. That’s exactly what my character needs in the film."

Meanwhile, a source spoke about the film to the tabloid by saying, "We have seen a crossover of superheroes and super cops. With this franchise, Mohit is looking to explore the dark side of human behaviour and continue with it in the future."

Ek Villain 2 is set to go on floors by mid-2020. The movie is all set to hit the screens on January 8, 2021.

This is the first outing of Tara with John, Aditya and Disha, whereas Kapur and Patani recently shared screen space in Suri's latest directorial, Malang. Whereas Ek Villain also had Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead and it was declared super hit at the box office.