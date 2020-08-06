After claims around Disha Salian's death on social media, Mumbai Police says viscera report still pending

In the Disha Salian death case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vishal Thakur has said that they are still waiting for the Viscera report to come in, in regards to Disha's case.

After there were several claims of social media saying that Disha was raped, murdered and her private parts were injured, DCP Vishal Thakur said that this information is still subject to investigation and it is not right to comment on it at the moment.

On Wednesday, new information came to light in Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian's post mortem report which revealed that she had unnatural head injuries and other multiple injuries which could be because she fell from a high rise building in Mumbai.

Disha died by suicide at around 2 am on June 9, just 5 days before Sushant's tragic demise. Not only this, former Maharashtra Chief Minister who presently is BJP Rajya Sabha member had recently alleged that both Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian were 'murdered'.

Narayan Rane also said police should find out who all attended the parties held on the eve of each death. "Who all were there in the party that was held on June 8 and June 13... the police must find out," Rana demanded.

Rane further alleged that on June 8, Disha Salian was raped and then murdered, and later on June 14, even Sushant was killed. He claimed that both the incidents are related and pointed out that Disha Salian was raped must have been evident in her autopsy report.