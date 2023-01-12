Adnan Sami criticises Andhra CM over 'Telugu flag' comment on RRR's Golden Globes win, calls it 'separatist attitude'

Adnan Sami

SS Rajamouli and his team RRR has made India proud with the iconic Golden Globes win. Every film personality, even political figures are lauding the team for bagging international trophy. However, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's tweet about the victory has not gone down well with singer Adnan Sami.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took his thoughts about the film to Twitter, and tweeted, "The #Telugu flag is flying high! On behalf of all of #AndhraPradesh, I congratulate @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. We are incredibly proud of you! #GoldenGlobes2023."

Here's the tweet

Soon after the tweet, Adnan shared the tweet with his quote and criticised Reddy for saying 'Telugu flag is flying high.' On his Twitter, Adnan wrote, "Telugu flag? You mean INDIAN flag right? We are Indians first & so kindly stop separating yourself from the rest of the country…Especially internationally, we are one country! This ‘separatist’ attitude is highly unhealthy as we saw in 1947! Thank you…Jai HIND!"

Here's the tweet

Telugu flag? You mean INDIAN flag right? We are Indians first & so kindly stop separating yourself from the rest of the country…Especially internationally, we are one country!

This ‘separatist’ attitude is highly unhealthy as we saw in 1947!!!

Thank you…Jai HIND! https://t.co/rE7Ilmcdzb January 11, 2023

Adnan's tweet has also met with strong reactions. Even the advisor of AP's CM S Rajiv Krishna tweeted that Adnan has taken Reddy's tweet out of context. Rajiv further added that they don't need him to teach them patriotism. Krishna tweeted, "Pls refrain from making unnecessarily provocative statements @AdnanSamiLive- Hon’ble CM @ysjagan tweeted in happiness since most of main ppl related to #RRRMovie r Telugu. Does not preclude our love for India above all else - you don’t need to teach us patriotism!"

Here's the tweet

Pls refrain from making unnecessarily provocative statements @AdnanSamiLive - Hon’ble CM @ysjagan tweeted in happiness since most of main ppl related to #RRRMovie r Telugu. Does not preclude our love for India above all else - you don’t need to teach us patriotism !! @YSRCParty https://t.co/yvpPqA3els January 11, 2023

Adnan replied to his tweet and even cited examples of late legends Pt Ravi Shankar and Satyajit Ray for their contribution towards arts. He even pointed out that these personalities have made India proud, rather than a certain region of the country. For the unversed, team RRR, including music composer MM Keeravani has bagged the trophy of Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the 80th Golden Globes Awards 2023.

READ: Shah Rukh Khan says he 'started dancing to Naatu Naatu' after RRR song's Golden Globes win, congratulates SS Rajamouli