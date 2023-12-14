Aditya Roy Kapur reacts to Kartik Aaryan replacing him in Aashiqui 3: 'There was no chance I could be in this...'

Headlines

Anurag Basu and Kartik Aaryan will collaborate for the first time in Aashiqui 3. Here's what Aditya Roy Kapur, who led Aashiqui 2 along with his rumoured ex girlfriend Shraddha Kapoor, said about the upcoming film in the latest episode of Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 03:50 PM IST

In the latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8, Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor shared the Koffee couch. The former talked about Kartik Aaryan replacing him in Aashiqui 3. During a conversation, Karan Johar asked the Aashiqui 2 star what it feels like when somebody else takes their franchise forward. 

To which, Aditya responded that he feels Kartik is the perfect person to star in Aashiqui 3. He said, "There was no chance I could be in this, because in the second part, my character went for a long swim, from which he is not returning." Arjun then interrupted and said, "Then he became 'The Night Manager' after that", referring to Aditya's OTT debut series.

Adding to this conversation, Aditya said, “So I feel like it’s great. I died ya. Where will I come back now? My spirit will come back." KJo joked, "He’ll haunt Kartik Aaryan," to which Aditya replied, "Yeah, he’s hovering over Kartik Aaryan. He’s the villain." Karan then said that he feels "it’s a good story".

The original Aashqiui, helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, was released in 1990 by T-Series and Vishesh Films. Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal became overnight sensations with their roles in the film. The franchise was revived in 2013 with Aashiqui 2, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, which was also a box-office success.

The third instalment of the film will be directed by the Ludo, Barfi, and Jagga Jasoos director Anurag Basu. Aashiqui 3 marks Anurag and Kartik’s first-ever on-screen collaboration. Pritam will be composing the soundtrack for the film, whose leading lady and release date haven't been finalised yet.

