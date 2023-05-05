Aditya Chopra spends Rs 35 crore for Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan's 'glorious' action sequence in Tiger 3: Report

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were seen together on the big screen after a long time in the movie Pathaan. Even though Salman had a short cameo, his action sequence with SRK was applauded by the audience in theatres. The duo are now set to reunite for Tiger 3 and according to reports, the two super-spies are set to be a part of a mega-budget action sequence in the movie.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla that Aditya Chopra is going all out to create a massive action set piece in Tiger 3 and said, “Aditya Chopra is spending Rs 35 crore to create this massive action set piece in Tiger 3. When you have SRK and Salman in one frame, the idea is always to create an iconic cinematic experience like never before. Things fell into place seamlessly in Pathaan and now, Aditya Chopra is planning to take things to the next level with Tiger 3. He is going all out to do a big-scale adrenaline-pumping action sequence by shelling out Rs 35 crore to present the two megastars in the most glorious possible action sequence.”

The Tiger and Pathaan action sequence is reported to be shot within a period of 10-12 days in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be seen together on the sets of Tiger 3 from May 8.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is set to have a festive release on Diwali, November 10. The movie stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif as Zoya, and Emraan Hashmi will be seen essaying the role of the antagonist in the movie. Shah Rukh Khan (Pathaan) will be seen returning the favor of Tiger as the latter helped him escape a tricky situation in Pathaan.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan also has an interesting lineup of movies planned this year. The actor will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan wherein he will be seen sharing the screen with Nayanthara. Other than this, he also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in the pipeline.

