Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth tie the knot in Telangana temple, official announcement expected soon: Report

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have reportedly tied the knot at a temple in Telangana

After Taapsee Pannu, it seems another Bollywood actress has tied the knot quite secretively. As per a new report, Aditi Rao Hydari has tied the knot with fellow actor Siddharth in a quiet ceremony at a temple in Wanaparthy, Telangana. Neither actor has officially announced this yet but a report in GreatAndhra says that an announcement is imminent.

The portal reported on Wednesday that Siddharth and Aditi tied the knot on Wednesday morning at the Sri Ranganayakaswamy Temple in Warnapathy’s Srirangapur. Several regional news outlets have carried similar reports confirming that the wedding did indeed take place. The two actors have neither confirmed, nor denied the news so far.

Aditi and Siddharth met while filming their 2021 film Maha Samudram and began dating soon after. They are reported to have been living together for sometime as well. However, neither actor has spoken about their relationship in public. On New Year's Day 2024, Aditi made the relationship Insta-official when she posted pictures with Siddharth.

