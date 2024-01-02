Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make their relationship Insta official, fans react to couple's latest pic: 'Perfect ones'

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have made their relationship official, and the couple's latest photo has left their fans in awe of them.

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have made headlines for their rumoured relationship. Now, as 2024 begins, the couple have made it official. On January 1, 2024, Aditi shared a photo with Siddharth on her Instagram and declared her relationship status.

On Monday, Aditi shared a photo with Siddharth from their vacation. In the photo, the couple looked lovely together, and it's Aditi's caption, that acknowledged their relationship. Sharing the photo, Aditi wrote, "Happy blessed grateful. To magic happiness love laughter unicorns rainbows and fairy dust. #happynewyear to you all 2024."

Here's the post

As soon as the actress shared the post, several fans reacted and congratulated the duo. A netizen wrote, "So it's official now." Another netizen wrote, "You falling in love is a heartbreak for me but that guy is a gem." One of the netizens added, "Perfect ones." An internet user wrote, "This makes me stay hopeful about love in life. #VaanVaruvaan playing in the background." Another internet user wrote, "Nice choice both of you. You deserve each other." Aditi's Heeramandi co-star Manisha Koirala dropped heart emoji.

In a chat with DNA earlier this year, Aditi spoke about relationship rumours and the focus on her personal life. “Since I’m working I am not looking at that. People will talk and you can’t stop them from talking. They will do what they find interesting and I am doing what I find interesting, which is going to set. I think it’s ok. And the thing is as long as I have amazing work to do and working with directors I love, and as long as people accept me and watch me, I am really happy,” the actress had said. On the work front, Aditi was last seen in the series Taj. Whereas, Siddharth, was seen in his home production, Chithha. Siddharth will next be seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.