Headlines

Meet doctorate vegetable seller, he has 4 Master's degree, left his job as...

Zomato food delivery to cost more now, after getting Rs 9700000 tips on New Year’s Eve platform hikes…

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make their relationship Insta official, fans react to couple's latest pic: 'Perfect ones'

DMK MP compares BJP IT cell to 'Jobless barbers', after Bihari-toiket remark

Meet Kapoor family's first superstar, started as extra, did negative roles, later gave highest grossing Indian film ever

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Kapoor family's first superstar, started as extra, did negative roles, later gave highest grossing Indian film ever

In pics: Alia Bhatt celebrates New Year with a kiss from Ranbir Kapoor, poses with Raha; shares vacation photos

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Cape Town

5 Indian legends who never scored a Test century in South Africa

9 varieties of chocolate

9 Health benefits of saffron

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make their relationship Insta official, fans react to couple's latest pic: 'Perfect ones'

Meet Kapoor family's first superstar, started as extra, did negative roles, later gave highest grossing Indian film ever

India's most successful actor has 400 hits, 50 blockbusters; way more than Amitabh, Rajni, Shah Rukh, Prabhas combined

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth make their relationship Insta official, fans react to couple's latest pic: 'Perfect ones'

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have made their relationship official, and the couple's latest photo has left their fans in awe of them.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have made headlines for their rumoured relationship. Now, as 2024 begins, the couple have made it official. On January 1, 2024, Aditi shared a photo with Siddharth on her Instagram and declared her relationship status. 

On Monday, Aditi shared a photo with Siddharth from their vacation. In the photo, the couple looked lovely together, and it's Aditi's caption, that acknowledged their relationship. Sharing the photo, Aditi wrote, "Happy blessed grateful. To magic happiness love laughter unicorns rainbows and fairy dust. #happynewyear to you all 2024." 

Here's the post

As soon as the actress shared the post, several fans reacted and congratulated the duo. A netizen wrote, "So it's official now." Another netizen wrote, "You falling in love is a heartbreak for me but that guy is a gem." One of the netizens added, "Perfect ones." An internet user wrote, "This makes me stay hopeful about love in life. #VaanVaruvaan playing in the background." Another internet user wrote, "Nice choice both of you. You deserve each other." Aditi's Heeramandi co-star Manisha Koirala dropped heart emoji.

In a chat with DNA earlier this year, Aditi spoke about relationship rumours and the focus on her personal life. “Since I’m working I am not looking at that. People will talk and you can’t stop them from talking. They will do what they find interesting and I am doing what I find interesting, which is going to set. I think it’s ok. And the thing is as long as I have amazing work to do and working with directors I love, and as long as people accept me and watch me, I am really happy,” the actress had said. On the work front, Aditi was last seen in the series Taj. Whereas, Siddharth, was seen in his home production, Chithha. Siddharth will next be seen in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Man quenches thirst of squirrel with water bottle, internet hearts it

Spotify users facing massive crashing issues on Android

Job scam that offered money to 'impregnate' women busted, 8 arrested

Japan Earthquake Live Updates: More powerful earthquakes could hit country, tsunamis can continue for next 1-2 days

Watch: Manoj Bajpayee shares 'unforgettable memories' from 2023, says 'grateful for every challenge'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE