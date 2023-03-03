Aditi Rao Hydari finds talking on relationship rumours unnecessary: 'People will talk, you can’t stop them' | Exclusive

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao Hydari has just seen the release of her new show Taj: Divided by Blood. The actress has two other big projects lined up for release in Heeramandi and Jubilee. Meanwhile, on the personal front, the actress has been linked to fellow actor Siddharth. The rumours resurfaced when the actors shared a video of them dancing recently and fans ‘manifested’ a marriage for them.

But Aditi says she does not feel the need to pay attention to relationship rumours. “Since I’m working I am not looking at that. People will talk and you can’t stop them from talking. They will do what they find interesting and I am doing what I find interesting, which is going to set. I think it’s ok. And the thing is as long as I have amazing work to do and working with directors I love, and as long as people accept me and watch me, I am really happy,” says the actress.

Aditi says that she has never felt the need to clear the air on any such rumour in the past as well as she finds it all ‘unnecessary’. She says she would rather have her focus and energies on her work. She explains, “If there is something that needs attention, it is my work on the film or show I am doing because that is what you are going to see on screen. I need to put all my heart and love and effort into that and to be present for my director. That’s where I need to concentrate.”

It will be a busy year for Aditi on the work front. Taj: Divided by Blood, her new show, is now out on Zee5 and sees her play the legendary courtesan Anarkali. She has two other web series – Heeramandi (Netflix) and Jubilee (Prime Video), apart from a film titled Gandhi Talks.