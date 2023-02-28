Aditi Rao Hydari recreates viral 'Tum Tum' dance with rumoured boyfriend Siddharth, watch here

Photo via Instagram

Aditi Rao Hydari and her rumoured boyfriend, actor Siddharth are currently grabbing headlines for their viral 'Tum Tum' dance from Vishal's Enemy. The video is currently going viral on social media and shows Aditi and Siddharth performing the viral dance steps in sync. Aditi shared the video on her Instagram profile and captioned it saying, "Dance monkeys - The Reel deal."

Many friends of Siddharth and Aditi, from the industry, replied to the reel with heartwarming comments. Sophie Choudry commented, "Ok, these monkeys are tooooo cute," while director Farah Khan wrote, “You guys need to dance more often.”

READ | Sanjay Dutt to work with Prabhas in Maruthi's film? Here's all you need to know

Dia Mirza also commented on the reel and wrote, “Love love love! Want more of this monkey time please," while Patralekhaa said, “Omggggg… This has to be my most favourite hmmmm ahhhhh.”

Watch the viral video here

It was just last week that eagle-eyed paparazzi had caught Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth on a lunch date. The rumours about their relationship first started to do the rounds when Aditi dropped a mushy note on Siddharth's birthday and he later returned the favour on hers.

READ | Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa get brutally trolled for sharing loved-up photos, netizens say 'they have made marriage a joke'

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited Heeramandi. The film is a period drama that also stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chaddha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.

Aditi Rao Hydari will also be seen in Taj - Divided By Blood. The drama series will premiere on March 3 on Zee5 and will see Aditi play the role of Anarkali. It also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Dharmendra, and Sandhya Mridul.