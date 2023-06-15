Adipurush advance booking smashes Brahmastra's records, Prabhas-starrer inches closer to Pathaan's historic numbers

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh

With hours left for the release of the mythological epic Adipurush, the advance booking sales are almost winding down. The first shows begin in Hyderabad at 4am and at midnight between Thursday and Friday, pre-sales stop. So far, the response to Adipurush ticket sales has been phenomenal with the Om Raut film set to topple several records.

Adipurush final advance booking numbers

As of Thursday night, Adipurush had sold tickets worth over Rs 25 crore for its opening day alone, across all languages. This is the fourth-highest advance booking number for all Indian films post-pandemic, beating the likes of Brahmastra (Rs 17.71 crore) and Ponniyin Selvan 1 (Rs 15.82 crore), but still some distance behind heavyweights like KGF Chapter 2 (Rs 80.30 crore), RRR (Rs 58.73 crore), and Pathaan (Rs 32.01 crore).

Most promisingly, Adipurush’ advance booking has crossed Prabhas’ previous release Radhe Shyam (Rs 23.22 crore). This means that it stands to earn over Rs 75-80 crore net in India on its opening day. Over half of Adipurush’s earnings in advance booking have come from Telugu version given Prabhas’ starpower there, but the Hindi version has also shown strong growth over the week. Across all versions, the film has sold over 15 lakh tickets on BookMyShow.

Adipurush tickets selling faster in 3D than in 2D

Despite Adipurush not getting an IMAX release, the response to 3D shows is quite good. Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow, said, “It’s been a spectacular start for the Om Raut directorial Adipurush. The excitement across cinephiles is sky-high with fans rushing to get their hands on tickets to the film across premium formats as well, with pan-India craze for the film including not just metros but also tier 2 towns and beyond. Infact the 3D format is the most preferred format of watching the film on the big screen with over 72% of movie-goers opting for the immersive movie watching experience.” Overall, 3D ticket sales amount for about 80% of the total gross of the film so far across all languages.

Adipurush cast and crew

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh. The film is based on Ramayana and is reported to be the most expensive Bollywood film ever made, heavy on VFX. The film, which releases on June 16, has a wide release of almost 6500 screens across India, including 4000 for the Hindi version itself.