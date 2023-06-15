Prabhas’ act of kindness for Salaar crew melt Hearts, Deets inside

Salaar will finally hit theatres on September 28.

As Prabhas’ much-awaited mythological drama, Adipurush is set to release, fans of the actor are also eagerly awaiting his next venture, Salaar. Directed by Prashanth Neel, this pan-India action entertainer has already generated tremendous excitement among movie enthusiasts. Though reports indicate that the filming has ended, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about it.

Prabhas' kind gesture

The Baahubali star has time and again shown his appreciation for the cast and crew through his kind gestures.

Going by the latest reports, Prabhas once again managed to win hearts with his kind gesture towards his Salaar crew. As per reports, the actor sent a token of gift to the team by transferring Rs 10,000 to the accounts of every member who has worked on the film. This gesture by Prabhas is being applauded by fans. Netizens termed the Adipurush actor as an “epitome of kindness,” and a “true hero” among other things.

About Salaar

Ever since the announcement of the project, cinephiles have been keeping a keen eye on every little update regarding the much-awaited drama. Prashanth Neel's directorial is being bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. The producer even deactivated his Twitter handles owing to the constant pressure for updates from the netizens.

After being delayed multiple times, Salaar will finally hit theatres on September 28. While Shruti Haasan plays the female lead, Prithviraj Sukumaran will essay the crucial character of Vardharaja Mannaar in the film. Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao have also been roped in to play secondary roles in Salaar. Ravi Basrur is the music composer and creator of the background score, while Bhuvan Gowda is behind the camera. Taking charge of the editing department is Ujwal Kulkarni.

Prabhas’ upcoming projects

Apart from Adipurush and Salaar, Prabhas will also play an important role in Nag Ashwin's upcoming science-fiction drama, Project K. Financed by C. Aswani Dutt, under Vyjayanthi Movies banner, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani are also a part of the primary cast.