Abhishek Bachchan's endearing birthday wish for 'the OG' Amitabh Bachchan is worth the wait

Amitabh Bachchan, who is receiving special birthday wishes since last night, has received yet another memorable one, this time from his son Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek took to Instagram and shared a major throwback photo of baby Amitabh Bachchan.

He addressed his pa as B (apart from calling him Pa). Abhishek also gave Amitabh Bachchan two other names on his 78th birthday - The OG (original gangster) and 'my hero'. Alongside the photo, Abhishek wrote, "Happy birthday B!!!#theOG #MyHero #78 Love you,Pa."

Here's his post:

Various Bollywood celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Priyanka Chopra, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia and others shared fond memories of Amitabh Bachchan while wishing him happy birthday. The latest to add to the list was Anushka Sharma.

The actress shared a picture of Big B on Instagram in her story and wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMITABH BACHCHAN SIR…Thank you for always inspiring us. We are blessed to have witnessed some of your finest performances. You are truly a legend.”

South Indian film celebrities like Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Mammootty and Mohanlal also wished Amitabh Bachchan on his special day. Like most, even R. Madhavan called senior Bachchan, who has worked in movies for nearly 51 years, 'an inspiration'.