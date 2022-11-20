Aamir Khan trolled for his salt-pepper look at Ira Khan's engagement, netizens say 'Salman Khan ka dada lag raha hai'

Aamir Khan at Ira Khan's engagement/Twitter

Aamir Khan made heads turn in his salt-pepper look at his daughter Ira Khan's engagement bash with Nupur Shikhare on Friday, November 18. The lovebirds Ira and Nupur got engaged to each other in presence of close friends and family members. From Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao to his nephew Imran Khan, the engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming with joy.

The Dangal star stole everyone's attention with a salt-pepper look as the superstar wore an embroidered white kurta with a matching dhoti. But what caught everyone's attention was his salt-pepper hair that enhanced his look. Aamir, who shares daughter Ira with Reena, posed happily for shutterbugs.

However, there were some netizens who also trolled the actor with comments such as, "Aamir toh Salman Khan ka dada lag raha hai", "Aamir Khan toh Amitabh Bachchan se bhi buddha ho gaya", "Aamir Laal Singh Chaddha ke gham mein buddha ho gaya", and "Yeh toh 3rd copy of Lucky Ali lag raha hai".





Meanwhile, Aamir recently revealed that he is taking a break from acting and want to concentrate on his family. Speaking at his childhood friend's event in Delhi, the actor said, "For these 35 years, I have single-mindedly focused on my work and I feel that it's not fair to the people who are close to me and it's not fair to me also in many ways. This is the time that I would like to take some time off and actually experience life in a different way."



"I am looking forward to the next year and a half, in which I am actually not working as an actor and will work as a producer. I will be producing Champions", the Laal Singh Chaddha star added sharing that he will start looking for actors for the Hindi remake of the Spanish film Champions in which he was supposed to play the lead role.