Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Aamir Khan trolled for his salt-pepper look at Ira Khan's engagement, netizens say 'Salman Khan ka dada lag raha hai'

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan got engaged to her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on Friday, November 18.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 09:27 PM IST

Aamir Khan trolled for his salt-pepper look at Ira Khan's engagement, netizens say 'Salman Khan ka dada lag raha hai'
Aamir Khan at Ira Khan's engagement/Twitter

Aamir Khan made heads turn in his salt-pepper look at his daughter Ira Khan's engagement bash with Nupur Shikhare on Friday, November 18. The lovebirds Ira and Nupur got engaged to each other in presence of close friends and family members. From Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao to his nephew Imran Khan, the engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming with joy. 

The Dangal star stole everyone's attention with a salt-pepper look as the superstar wore an embroidered white kurta with a matching dhoti. But what caught everyone's attention was his salt-pepper hair that enhanced his look. Aamir, who shares daughter Ira with Reena, posed happily for shutterbugs. 

However, there were some netizens who also trolled the actor with comments such as, "Aamir toh Salman Khan ka dada lag raha hai", "Aamir Khan toh Amitabh Bachchan se bhi buddha ho gaya", "Aamir Laal Singh Chaddha ke gham mein buddha ho gaya", and "Yeh toh 3rd copy of Lucky Ali lag raha hai".

Aamir1

Meanwhile, Aamir recently revealed that he is taking a break from acting and want to concentrate on his family. Speaking at his childhood friend's event in Delhi, the actor said, "For these 35 years, I have single-mindedly focused on my work and I feel that it's not fair to the people who are close to me and it's not fair to me also in many ways. This is the time that I would like to take some time off and actually experience life in a different way."

READ | Aamir Khan decides to take a break after Laal Singh Chaddha box office failure, says 'I want to experience life...'

"I am looking forward to the next year and a half, in which I am actually not working as an actor and will work as a producer. I will be producing Champions", the Laal Singh Chaddha star added sharing that he will start looking for actors for the Hindi remake of the Spanish film Champions in which he was supposed to play the lead role.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
All you need to know about Rishi Sunak's love story, family, children
IAS Tina Dabi administers THIS oath to officers in Jaisalmer, see pictures
XXX, Mirzapur, Sacred Games: Hindi web shows that created controversies due to their bold content
In Pics: Step Inside Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's new luxurious abode in Dubai
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Isha Ambani, husband Anand Piramal become parents to twins
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.