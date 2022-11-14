Aamir Khan steps down from Champions as an actor, will continue to produce the film

Aamir Khan/File photo

Aamir Khan's movies are highly awaited by audiences as the superstar has cultivated his image as Mr. Perfectionist in the Hindi film industry. While there have been several reports on Aamir's next film, the Dangal star shared the latest update on his next project Champions recently at his childhood friend's event in Delhi.

Aamir revealed that he has decided to take a step back from acting for a year and a half and has stepped down from his next film Champions. However, the Rang De Basanti actor added that he will continue to work as a producer and will produce Champions under his banner Aamir Khan Productions.

"It's a wonderful script, it's a beautiful story, and it’s a very heartwarming and lovely film but I feel I want to take a break. I want to be with my family, I want to be with my mom and my kids", said Aamir. He added, "I will be producing Champions because I really believe in the film. I will be approaching other actors now to see which of them would like to do a role that I was hoping to do."

Talking about Champions, the upcoming film is reportedly the Hindi remake of the 2018 Spanish movie Campeones (Champions in English). The 2018 movie follows the life of an arrogant, drunkard coach, who trains a team of intellectually disabled people. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan director RS Prasanna is attached to the project as its director.



Meanwhile, Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Apart from him, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, Manav Vij, and Naga Chaitanya played pivotal roles in the Advait Chandan directorial released in August this year.