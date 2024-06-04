IND vs IRE T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Ireland

IND vs IRE Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for match 8 between India and Ireland.

Team India is preparing to kick off their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on Wednesday, June 5 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. This will mark the first match for both teams in the tournament as they compete in Group A alongside hosts USA, Pakistan, and Canada.

In their only warm-up match, Rohit Sharma and his team secured a convincing 60-run victory over Bangladesh. On the other hand, the Irish team suffered a 41-run loss to Sri Lanka. Despite Ireland's efforts, India holds a clear advantage in their head-to-head record. Having faced each other seven times in the T20 format, India has emerged victorious on every occasion, including a previous encounter in the T20 World Cup.

Nevertheless, Ireland is determined to make a strong start to their campaign and will be eager to showcase their skills against the formidable Indian team. It is worth noting that Ireland managed to defeat Pakistan by five wickets in the first T20I of a recent three-match series, demonstrating their potential to compete at a high level.

Match Details

India vs Ireland, 8th Match, Group A

Date & Time: Jun 05, 10:30 AM LOCAL (8 PM IST)

Venue: Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

IND vs IRE Dream11 prediction

Wicket-Keeper: Sanju Samson

Batters: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Barry McCarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Graham Hume

IND vs IRE My Dream11 team

Lorcan Tucker, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Paul Stirling, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Mark Adair, Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Little, Arshdeep Singh

Also read| T20 World Cup 2024: Police snipers to patrol India vs Pakistan clash in New York after...