India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Zee’s AI tool Zeenia proves accuracy in exit poll; check full predictions

The poll, which forecasted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would secure 305-315 seats and the INDIA bloc would secure180-195 seats, has proven to be close to actual results.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 08:56 PM IST

In proof of the growing accuracy and reliability of data analytics in politics, the AI exit poll conducted by Zee News has shown immense precision in predicting the outcomes of the recent elections. The poll, which forecasted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would secure 305-315 seats and the INDIA bloc would secure180-195 seats, has proven to be close to actual results.

As the counting ends, the present trends show the NDA leading with 294 seats, while the INDIA Bloc has secured a strong support with 225 seats. This approximate match between the exit poll predictions and the real-time results underlines the major advancements in data analysis.

In Karnataka, the NDA is set to win 10 to 14 seats, with the INDIA Alliance possibly securing 12 to 20 seats.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In Rajasthan, where the BJP recently overtook Congress in the assembly elections, the NDA is expected to win 15 to 19 seats, with the INDIA Alliance set to get 6 to 10 seats.

In Odisha, the NDA is forecasted to gain 10 to 14 seats, while the INDIA Alliance might secure 4 to 6 seats, and other parties could win 3 to 5 seats.

In Gujarat, a BJP stronghold, the NDA is predicted to obtain 20 to 26 seats, with the INDIA Alliance likely to win 2 to 4 seats.

About AI Exit Poll Of Zee News

On Sunday, Zee News launched an AI-powered exit poll, marking a pioneer in the use of artificial intelligence for election predictions. According to the AI exit poll, the BJP-led NDA is expected to win 305–315 seats, the INDIA bloc 180–195 seats, and others up to 52 seats and the NDA will form the government.

 
