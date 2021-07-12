19 years of ‘Devdas’: SRK, Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff pay tribute to legendary Dilip Kumar

Celebrating the glorious 19 years of 'Devdas', the cast took to their social media and recalled fond memories. They also payed a tribute to late veteran actor Dilip Kumar.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram and posted three pictures from the sets of 'Devdas'.

He captioned the post as "All the late nights….the early mornings…. hard pace & problems. Worked out fine because of the gorgeous @madhuridixitnene. The stunning @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb , ever cheerful @apnabhidu dada, full of life @kirronkhermp and the whole team slogging it under the masterful and patient #sanjayleelabhansali. Only issue….the dhoti kept falling off….!! Thx for the love everyone. #19YearsofDevdas".

Madhuri Dixit also took a trip down memory lane, writing a statement about how significant 'Devdas' is to her. In addition, the actor paid homage to Dilip Kumar, who played Devdas in Bimal Roy's film of the same name.

"Reminiscing some great and happy memories from the sets of Devdas. Even 19 years later it all feels so fresh! Thank you Sanjay for sharing these. Will Cherish these forever! Here’s our ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on… forever! #19YearsOfDevdas", Madhuri wrote on Instagram.

Jackie Shroff posted a picture with SRK and posters of ‘Devdas’

He captioned the post, Aaj sirf ‘Y’ se yaad hi nahin, ‘Y’ se yakin bhi nahi ho raha 19 saal hogaye Devdas ko! Shukriya all the bondhu's who were part of the Saga !#Devdas

For the unversed, 'Devdas' is a 2002 Indian Hindi-language epic love drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and produced by Mega Bollywood under Bharat Shah's banner. Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Madhuri Dixit star in the film, which also features Kirron Kher, Smita Jaykar, and Vijayendra Ghatge.

The film is based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1917 novel of the same name, which tells the narrative of Devdas Mukherjee, a wealthy law graduate who returns from London to marry his childhood friend Parvati "Paro". However, his spiral into alcoholism is sparked by his own family's rejection of his marriage, eventually leading to his emotional breakdown and him seeking sanctuary with the golden-hearted courtesan Chandramukhi.